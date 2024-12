Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines render a rifle salute while a Navy bugler plays taps during the 83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. During the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, 2,403 people were killed and 1,178 were wounded. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)