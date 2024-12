Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of a joint color guard present the colors during the 83rd National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2024. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Emalie Myers, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, represented the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)