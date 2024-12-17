Lt. Col. Todd Rotramel, 55th Wing Command Post chief, plays the Grinch and spends time with a child waiting in line to select a toy from the 2nd annual toy drive on December 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Santa’s helpers assisted 473 children of junior ranking servicemembers, E-6 and below with their toy selection. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer
