Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES 12.07.2024 Courtesy Photo 55th Wing

Families of servicemembers, E-6 and below select toys from the 2nd annual toy drive on December 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Volunteers handed out toys to 473 Children from 216 Families. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)