Families of servicemembers, E-6 and below select toys from the 2nd annual toy drive on December 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Volunteers handed out toys to 473 Children from 216 Families. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer
