Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

Lt. Col. Todd Rotramel, the Grinch, gets a crash course on camera operations from a local videographer covering the 2nd annual toy drive on December 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Buddy the Elf and the Grinch spread holiday cheer while volunteers handed out toys to 473 children of servicemember, E-6 and below. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)