Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES 12.07.2024 Courtesy Photo 55th Wing

Maj. Trevor Martin, Buddy the Elf, entertains families waiting in line at the 2nd annual toy drive on December 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Buddy the Elf and the Grinch spread holiday cheer while volunteers handed out toys to 216 Families. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)