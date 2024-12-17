Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing

    Lt. Col. Todd Rotramel, the Grinch, left Catina Nesheim, Center and Maj. Trevor Martin, Buddy the Elf, pose for a selfie at the 2nd annual toy drive on December 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Buddy the Elf and the Grinch spread holiday cheer while volunteers handed out toys to 216 Families. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8808072
    VIRIN: 241207-F-F3336-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 443.98 KB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer [Image 6 of 6], by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer
    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer
    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer
    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer
    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer
    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Toy Drive
    Offutt AFB
    Airman's Attic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download