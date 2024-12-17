Volunteers bring yule-tidal wave of cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES 12.07.2024 Courtesy Photo 55th Wing

Alyx MacKay left, Catina Nesheim center and Senior Airman Nicolas Panganiban pose at the 2nd annual toy drive on December 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Santa’s helpers assisted 473 children of junior ranking servicemembers, E-6 and below with their toy selection. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)