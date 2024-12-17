CJTF-M Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group

241216-N-ML137-1029 PITI, Guam (Dec. 16, 2024) Republic of Korea navy Rear Adm. Dong-Lae Kim, commander, Cruise Training Task Group, greets U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, during a visit to the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Dec. 16. Huffman and other military leaders on Guam met with ROK military leaders for a luncheon during Hansando’s port visit to Guam to conduct annual training for approximately 150 of its midshipmen and candidates. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
