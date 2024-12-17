NBG CO Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241216-N-ML137-1120 PITI, Guam (Dec. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. John Frye, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, and Republic of Korea navy Rear Adm. Dong-Lae Kim, commander, Cruise Training Task Group, bid farewell following a luncheon aboard the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Dec. 16. Hansando conducted annual training for approximately 150 of its midshipmen and candidates during a port visit to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)