CJTF-M Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group

241216-N-ML137-1107 PITI, Guam (Dec. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, and Republic of Korea navy Rear Adm. Dong-Lae Kim, commander, Cruise Training Task Group, exchange gifts during a lunch in the wardroom aboard the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Dec. 16. Hansando conducted annual training for approximately 150 of its midshipmen and candidates during a port visit to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)