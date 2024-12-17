241216-N-ML137-1126 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 16, 2024) U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, deputy commander of 36th Wing, and Republic of Korea navy Rear Adm. Dong-Lae Kim, commander, Cruise Training Task Group, bid farewell following a luncheon aboard the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Dec. 16. Hansando conducted annual training for approximately 150 of its midshipmen and candidates during a port visit to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|12.16.2024
|12.18.2024 01:10
|8806662
|241216-N-ML137-1126
|5779x3857
|1.4 MB
|PITI, GU
|2
|0
This work, Deputy 36th Wing Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.