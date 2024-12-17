Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-M Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group [Image 4 of 18]

    CJTF-M Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group

    PITI, GUAM

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    241216-N-ML137-1017 PITI, Guam (Dec. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, greets Republic of Korea navy Rear Adm. Dong-Lae Kim, commander, Cruise Training Task Group, during a visit to the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Dec. 16. Huffman and other military leaders on Guam met with ROK military leaders for a luncheon during Hansando’s port visit to Guam to conduct annual training for approximately 150 of its midshipmen and candidates. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    This work, CJTF-M Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Republic of Korea (ROK) navy
    Cruise Training Task Group
    Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)

