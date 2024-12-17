NBG CO Attends Luncheon Hosted by the Republic of Korea Cruise Training Task Group

241216-N-ML137-1093 PITI, Guam (Dec. 16, 2024) Republic of Korea navy Rear Adm. Dong-Lae Kim, commander, Cruise Training Task Group, and U.S. Navy Capt. John Frye, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, exchange gifts during a lunch in the wardroom aboard the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), Dec. 16. Hansando conducted annual training for approximately 150 of its midshipmen and candidates during a port visit to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 01:10
|Photo ID:
|8806654
|VIRIN:
|241216-N-ML137-1093
|Resolution:
|6782x4526
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PITI, GU
