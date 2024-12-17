Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story [Image 11 of 11]

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, took an official photo when he returned to work as a civilian at Beale Air Force Base, California, 2002. Toomer enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and continued to serve for over forty years into his 70’s as a result of his career satisfaction over his many experiences with the Air Force. (Courtesy photo provided by 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs)

