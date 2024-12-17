Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, took an official photo when he returned to work as a civilian at Beale Air Force Base, California, 2002. Toomer enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and continued to serve for over forty years into his 70’s as a result of his career satisfaction over his many experiences with the Air Force. (Courtesy photo provided by 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs)