Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, has worked for the Air Force on egress systems as both an active duty Airman and a civilian Airman since 1970 to present, only taking a break from 1993 to 2002, and is shown here at Beale Air Force Base, California, December 2, 2024. Toomer enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and continued to serve for over forty years into his 70’s as a result of his career satisfaction over his many experiences with the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 20:49
|Photo ID:
|8806525
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-WX919-1087
|Resolution:
|7657x5107
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story
No keywords found.