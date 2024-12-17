Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, has worked for the Air Force on egress systems as both an active duty Airman and a civilian Airman since 1970 to present, only taking a break from 1993 to 2002, and is shown here at Beale Air Force Base, California, December 2, 2024. Toomer enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and continued to serve for over forty years into his 70’s as a result of his career satisfaction over his many experiences with the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)