Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The underside of a pilot's aircraft seat is displayed at Beale Air Force Base, Dec. 2, 2024. The display showcases the complex egress systems within the seat that can provide lifesaving capabilities for pilots, allowing them to eject in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)