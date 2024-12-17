Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story [Image 7 of 11]

    Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, applies a restraining pin to the egress machinery that causes the thrust during a pilot’s ejection from an aircraft at Beale Air Force Base, Dec. 2, 2024. The egress systems provide potentially life-saving capabilities for pilots, allowing them to eject in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8806522
    VIRIN: 241202-F-WX919-1075
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Beale Air Force Base
    Egress
    9th Maintenance Squadron
    ejection
    Pilot Seat

