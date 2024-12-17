Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, shows the line that can be pulled by pilots to initiate ejection should an emergency occur during flight at Beale Air Force Base, Dec. 2, 2024. The egress systems provide potentially life-saving capabilities for pilots, allowing them to eject in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)