    Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story [Image 9 of 11]

    Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, shows the line that can be pulled by pilots to initiate ejection should an emergency occur during flight at Beale Air Force Base, Dec. 2, 2024. The egress systems provide potentially life-saving capabilities for pilots, allowing them to eject in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8806524
    VIRIN: 241202-F-WX919-1082
    Resolution: 6761x4510
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Beale Air Force Base
    Egress
    9th Maintenance Squadron
    ejection
    Pilot Seat

