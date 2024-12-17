Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, shows the line that can be pulled by pilots to initiate ejection should an emergency occur during flight at Beale Air Force Base, Dec. 2, 2024. The egress systems provide potentially life-saving capabilities for pilots, allowing them to eject in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 20:49
|Photo ID:
|8806524
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-WX919-1082
|Resolution:
|6761x4510
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer's Story [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS
Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story
