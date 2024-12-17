Egress to Excellence: Charlie Toomer’s Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charlie Toomer, 9th Maintenance Squadron egress systems craftsman, demonstrates use of a pin necessary to allow the egress systems on a pilots seat to function at Beale Air Force Base, Dec. 2, 2024. Toomer has worked for the Air Force on egress systems as both an active duty Airman and a civilian Airman since 1970 to present, only taking a break from 1993 to 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)