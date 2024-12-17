VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. William Clarke, left, sergeant major of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers the organizational colors to Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, the outgoing commanding officer of VMM-165 (Rein.), during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. During the ceremony, Bossart relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Nathan Frame. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)