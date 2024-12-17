VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, passes the VMM-165 organizational colors to Lt. Col. Nathan Frame, the incoming commanding officer of VMM-165 (Rein.) during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from the outgoing commander, Bossart, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Frame. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)