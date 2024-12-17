Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at Miramar [Image 6 of 7]

    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at Miramar

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, passes the VMM-165 organizational colors to Lt. Col. Nathan Frame, the incoming commanding officer of VMM-165 (Rein.) during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from the outgoing commander, Bossart, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Frame. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Marines
    Change of Command
    VMM-165
    usmcnews

