VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deliver flowers to Lt. Col. Drew Bossart’s family during the squadron's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from Bossart, the outgoing commander, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Frame. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)