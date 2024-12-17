VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Nathan Frame, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands alongside former commanders of VMM-165 during a pass in review as part of the squadron's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from the Bossart, the outgoing commander, to Frame, the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)