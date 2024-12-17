Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lt. Col. Nathan Frame, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands alongside former commanders of VMM-165 during a pass in review as part of the squadron's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from the Bossart, the outgoing commander, to Frame, the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 19:16
    Photo ID: 8806474
    VIRIN: 241212-M-HP224-1357
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar
    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar
    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar
    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar
    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar
    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at Miramar
    VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at Miramar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Marines
    Change of Command
    VMM-165
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download