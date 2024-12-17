VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the squadron's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from the Bossart to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Frame. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)