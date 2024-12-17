U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nathan Frame, the incoming commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the squadron's change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 12, 2024. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Drew Bossart, to Frame. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 19:16
|Photo ID:
|8806476
|VIRIN:
|241212-M-HP224-1283
|Resolution:
|7507x5007
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony at MCAS Miramar [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.