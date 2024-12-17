12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange visits Kentucky Lock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, welcomes delegates Dec. 10, 2024, from the Mekong River Commission and Mississippi River Commission to Kentucky Lock on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The Mekong River Commission and Mississippi River Commission met to strengthen international collaboration for sustainable management of water resources. Topics included management of population water resource needs, navigation, hydropower, environmental planning, flood risk management, and natural based solutions. The Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange supports the Mekong-U.S. Partnership (MUSP). (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)