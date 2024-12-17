12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange visits Kentucky Lock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thu Linh, Director General of the Viet Nam Nation Mekong Committee Secretariat of the Mekong River Commission (Left), and Mme Bounkham Vorachit, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Chairperson of the Lao National Mekong Committee (Right), stand on the downstream side of Kentucky Lock Dec. 10, 2024, on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The Mekong River Commission and Mississippi River Commission met to strengthen international collaboration for sustainable management of water resources. Topics included management of population water resource needs, navigation, hydropower, environmental planning, flood risk management, and natural based solutions. The Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange supports the Mekong-U.S. Partnership (MUSP). (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)