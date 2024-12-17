Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange visits Kentucky Lock [Image 6 of 11]

    12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange visits Kentucky Lock

    GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thu Linh, Director General of the Viet Nam Nation Mekong Committee Secretariat of the Mekong River Commission (Left), and Mme Bounkham Vorachit, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and Chairperson of the Lao National Mekong Committee (Right), stand on the downstream side of Kentucky Lock Dec. 10, 2024, on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The Mekong River Commission and Mississippi River Commission met to strengthen international collaboration for sustainable management of water resources. Topics included management of population water resource needs, navigation, hydropower, environmental planning, flood risk management, and natural based solutions. The Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange supports the Mekong-U.S. Partnership (MUSP). (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)

    USACE
    Nashville District
    Mississippi River Commission
    Mekong River Commission
    Sister River Partnership
    Pacific Ocean Division (POD)

