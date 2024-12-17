Mekong and Mississippi River Commissions strengthen Sister Rivers partnership with Nashville District visit

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Participants of the 12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange pose...... read more read more Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Participants of the 12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange pose together Dec. 10, 2024, at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand River, Kentucky. The Mekong River Commission and Mississippi River Commission met to strengthen international collaboration for sustainable management of water resources. Topics included management of population water resource needs, navigation, hydropower, environmental planning, flood risk management, and natural based solutions. The Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange supports the Mekong-U.S. Partnership (MUSP). (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

Delegates from the Mekong River Commission spent two days with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District as part of its 12th Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange between the Mekong River Commission and the Mississippi River Commission.



Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the Pacific Ocean Division, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the exchange Dec. 8-12, 2024, with stops in Tennessee, Kentucky, and New York.



The Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange between the Mekong River Commission and the Mississippi River Commission is a key initiative within the broader Mekong-U.S. Partnership involving Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.



This year’s exchange focuses on critical topics, including the impacts of population on water resources management, canals, locks and hydropower development, and environmental planning, and climate change adaptation.



During the first day of their meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, USACE Nashville District officials welcomed delegates with a series of presentations and collaboration. The agenda included topics such as the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, floodplain preservation, Tennessee Valley Authority's river management strategies, and challenges and opportunities facing the Mekong River.



At the meeting, Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, president of the Mississippi River Commission, and the Mississippi Valley Division commanding general, addressed the group. She highlighted the significant progress made through shared lessons and collaboration.



“We have already seen the fruit of our success from sharing lessons learned. For example, we continue to congratulate MRC on the successful completion and now implementation of your 2021-2030 Basin Development Strategy, and your 2021-2025 Basin Development Plan – demonstrating a successful progress in our partnership.” Peeples said.



The general went on to emphasize the global impact of these efforts, adding that this also demonstrates that the MRC continues to set a world standard for nations working together to solve tough transboundary problems for true mutual benefit.



Dr. Anoulak Kittikhoun, CEO of the Mekong River Commission Secretariat, noted the significance of these exchanges. “Every experience shared is a step toward greater resilience. Learning from the successes and challenges of partners like USACE and the Mississippi River Commission enhances our ability to navigate the complexities of water resource management in the Mekong Basin,” said Kittikhoun.



The collaboration provided delegates with a firsthand look at floodplain preservation efforts in Nashville, emphasizing its vital role in mitigating the effects of extreme flood events on communities and infrastructure. The delegates also visited with Metro Nashville Water Services and toured the Omohundro Water Treatment Plant on the bank of the Cumberland River in Nashville.



Nashville Mayor Feddie O’Connell said, “The challenges of increasing development, receding natural resources, and mitigating climate change have no borders. But their remedies have no borders, either. We’re honored to share what we’ve learned with the Mekong River Commission, and we’re grateful for our partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”



The second day of the visit included site tours to Kentucky Lock and Dam, owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority but operated and maintained by USACE Nashville District, and the TVA Powerhouse, offering delegates a firsthand look at key infrastructure projects and operations. They watched hydropower production and flood control operations, producing approximately 222 megawatts of energy per hour.



At the Powerhouse, delegates learned how hydropower and flood control are integrated into the region's river management strategies. This experience offered valuable insights that will inform the Mekong River Commission's efforts to adapt to climate change and manage increasing water demands.



At the Kentucky Lock Addition Project, delegates observed ongoing construction of a new lock designed to increase vessel traffic capacity. During this visit, discussions emphasized the importance of a “whole of systems” approach to river management, highlighting the interconnectedness of various projects and operations.



“We look at this as a whole system. All these different projects must work seamlessly together to serve communities throughout the region. Having a broader perspective helps reveal how each component integrates to function as a unified system.,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander.



Green emphasized the importance of long-term investment in projects like Kentucky Lock.



“Addressing challenges identified years ago requires time, careful planning, and substantial investment. Kentucky Lock is a prime example of that commitment in action,” Green said.



The Nashville District commander also emphasized the significance of partnerships, noting that construction projects like Kentucky Lock are only possible through partnerships like TVA, states, and industries, bringing all parties together to figure out how to pool resources to deliver a system that works and benefits everyone.



“Managing vital water resources and delivering critical engineering infrastructure transcends cultural and language barriers. It’s a global effort that fosters the exchange of ideas while strengthening international relationships,” said Green.



This exchange not only deepened the shared knowledge between the Mekong and Mississippi river systems but also strengthened international partnerships in addressing complex water management challenges. These collaborative efforts are key to fostering a sustainable and resilient future for river ecosystems worldwide.



The visit also contributed to the overarching goals of the Mekong-U.S. Partnership, which promotes peace, prosperity, and stability in the Mekong sub-region. An essential element of this partnership is the Sister Rivers Program, established in 2010 to foster continued collaboration between the Mekong and Mississippi river basins.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/