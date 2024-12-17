12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange visits Kentucky Lock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the 12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange pose together Dec. 10, 2024, at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand River, Kentucky. The Mekong River Commission and Mississippi River Commission met to strengthen international collaboration for sustainable management of water resources. Topics included management of population water resource needs, navigation, hydropower, environmental planning, flood risk management, and natural based solutions. The Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange supports the Mekong-U.S. Partnership (MUSP). (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)