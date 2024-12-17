12th Mekong-Mississippi Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange visits Kentucky Lock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stephen Salaman (Left), tech lead for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District explains operation processes during the Mekong River Commission and the Mississippi River Commission site visit to Kentucky Lock Dec. 10, 2024, on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The Mekong River Commission and Mississippi River Commission met to strengthen international collaboration for sustainable management of water resources. Topics included management of population water resource needs, navigation, hydropower, environmental planning, flood risk management, and natural based solutions. The Sister Rivers Partnership Exchange supports the Mekong-U.S. Partnership (MUSP).