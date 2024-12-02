Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY [Image 5 of 6]

    ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

    URBANA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Malone 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Seth Hible, Commander of the 33rd IBCT addressed the brigade and thanked his longtime friend Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly for all of the hard work over the last few years. Hible also welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, the brigade’s incoming senior enlisted leader as he looked forward to working together to enhance the brigade.

