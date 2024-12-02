ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Seth Hible, Commander of the 33rd IBCT addressed the brigade and thanked his longtime friend Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly for all of the hard work over the last few years. Hible also welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, the brigade’s incoming senior enlisted leader as he looked forward to working together to enhance the brigade.