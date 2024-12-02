ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly of the 33rd IBCT passed the brigade guidon to Col. Seth Hible,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly of the 33rd IBCT passed the brigade guidon to Col. Seth Hible, Commander of the 33rd IBCT during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held Dec. 8 at the Urbana Armory in Urbana, IL. Kelly relinquished his duties as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, symbolizing the seamless transition of leadership and the enduring strength of the unit. see less | View Image Page

The Illinois Army National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team marked a significant milestone during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held Dec. 8 at the Urbana Armory in Urbana, IL. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Kelly of Chicago relinquished his duties as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak of Marseilles, symbolizing the seamless transition of leadership and the enduring strength of the unit.

Col. Seth Hible, Commander of the 33rd IBCT, praised Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly’s service alongside him and commended the leadership and dedication he brought to the brigade.

“This is bittersweet. We've known each other about 20 years,” said Hible. “He is experienced, he’s professional, and I knew that he understands the Soldiers. I have dreaded this moment for a few years now, but it’s important that he moves forward to his next job, which he needed to do. I encouraged that. I'll miss the car rides. I'll miss the discussions on how we make the brigade better and about leadership development.”

As Kelly moves on as the new Illinois Army National Guard State Command Sergeant Major, Hible welcomed Filipiak to his new role, acknowledging the fresh perspective he will bring to the brigade.

“I'm looking forward to him pushing me forward even though he was born the year that I joined the Army,” Hible said with a laugh. “I’m looking forward to seeing where we can step forward for the rest of my command as we continue setting the brigade up for success. I believe that you'll listen, you'll advise me, and you'll tell me, ‘Hey sir, that just doesn't work,’ which I have always valued in the past. Sgt. Maj. Filipiak, welcome to the new position, and I'm looking forward to that same professionalism from you as well.”

Kelly, reflecting on his tenure, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and his deep admiration for the unit’s Soldiers and leaders.

“It is a tremendous honor to stand here as we mark a significant moment in the transitional leadership within the 33rd IBCT,” Kelly said. “Colonel Hible, thank you for placing your trust in me as your Command Sergeant Major. Your leadership has set the example and inspired not only me but countless others to rise every day and be better Soldiers.”

He also recognized the critical role of the noncommissioned officer corps:

“To the NCOs: you are the backbone of this organization and the Army. Never underestimate the impact you have. Take the initiative, be bold, and always lead from the front. Your dedication, professionalism, and willingness to embrace challenges have been remarkable. Serving as your brigade Command Sergeant Major has been the greatest privilege of my life. This has been the best assignment of my 35-year career, working alongside some of the finest leaders and Soldiers in the world.”

Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Filipiak expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to building upon the strong foundation set by his predecessor.

“It is my honor to be standing here in front of you today. The 33rd has been my home, and I’m glad to be back,” Filipiak said. “A lot has changed since I was the first sergeant here, but the philosophy of the 33rd Brigade endures. My leadership approach will focus on mastering the basics, ensuring every Soldier knows their job, and giving every Soldier a voice at the table. Communication is key —my phone is always on, and my door is always open. We’re all in this together.”

Filipiak brings extensive experience to the role. He emphasized the importance of accountability, communication, and steady leadership at every echelon, noting that success depends on active involvement and honest feedback from all levels of the organization.

“Sgt. Maj. Kelly, thank you for your confidence in me. Our interests and goals are aligned, and I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective at the brigade level,” Filipiak said. “I’m excited about getting out, seeing everyone, and pushing this brigade forward. Together, we will shape our efforts for an uncertain future, ensuring the 33rd IBCT remains ready, resilient, and always moving forward.”

The Change of Responsibility Ceremony is a time-honored tradition symbolizing a smooth transition of leadership authority and responsibility. With Filipiak now at the helm of the 33rd IBCT’s enlisted leadership, the brigade stands poised to continue its proud legacy of service, readiness, and excellence.