ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Col. Seth Hible, Commander of the 33rd IBCT passed the brigade guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, the brigade’s incoming senior enlisted leader during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held Dec. 8 at the Urbana Armory in Urbana, IL. Filipiak brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as a First Sergeant in the 33rd IBCT’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company.
