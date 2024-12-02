ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Seth Hible, Commander of the 33rd IBCT passed the brigade guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, the brigade’s incoming senior enlisted leader during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held Dec. 8 at the Urbana Armory in Urbana, IL. Filipiak brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as a First Sergeant in the 33rd IBCT’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company.