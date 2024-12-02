ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Filipiak of the 33rd IBCT expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to building upon the strong foundation set by his predecessor. “It is my honor to be standing here in front of you today. The 33rd has been my home, and I’m glad to be back,” Filipiak said. “A lot has changed since I was the First Sergeant here, but the philosophy of the 33rd Brigade endures. My leadership approach will focus on mastering the basics, ensuring every Soldier knows their job, and giving every Soldier a voice at the table. Communication is key—my phone is always on, and my door is always open. We’re all in this together.”