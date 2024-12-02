ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Kelly relinquished his duties as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, he thanked all of the soldiers for their commitment to duty. “To the NCOs: you are the backbone of this organization and the Army. Never underestimate the impact you have. Take the initiative, be bold, and always lead from the front. Your dedication, professionalism, and willingness to embrace challenges have been remarkable. Serving as your brigade Command Sergeant Major has been the greatest privilege of my life. This has been the best assignment of my 35-year career, working alongside some of the finest leaders and Soldiers in the world.”