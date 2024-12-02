ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S 33RD IBCT HOLDS CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly of the 33rd IBCT passed the brigade guidon to Col. Seth Hible, Commander of the 33rd IBCT during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony held Dec. 8 at the Urbana Armory in Urbana, IL. Kelly relinquished his duties as the brigade’s senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, symbolizing the seamless transition of leadership and the enduring strength of the unit.
