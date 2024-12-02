ALS Class 25-A Graduation

U.S. Air Force Col. Kelly Vermillion, 47th Medical Group commander, addresses Airman Leadership School Class 25-A during their graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024. Vermillion congratulated the ALS graduates and advised them on the next steps in their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)
|12.12.2024
12.16.2024
|8802420
|241212-F-SA938-1262
|4385x2918
|636.03 KB
|Location:
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
