ALS Class 24-G Graduation

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kristin Hingstrum, Airman Leadership School commandant, addresses ALS Class 25-A during their graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024. Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)
|12.12.2024
|12.16.2024 10:32
|8802384
|241212-F-SA938-1066
|5178x3445
|982.62 KB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
