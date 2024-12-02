Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Class 24-G Graduation [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ALS Class 24-G Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kristin Hingstrum, Airman Leadership School commandant, addresses ALS Class 25-A during their graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024. Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8802384
    VIRIN: 241212-F-SA938-1066
    Resolution: 5178x3445
    Size: 982.62 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 24-G Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALS Class 25-A Graduation
    ALS Class 24-G Graduation
    ALS Class 25-A Graduation
    ALS Class 25-A Graduation
    ALS Class 24-G Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ALS Class 25-A Graduation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download