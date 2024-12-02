ALS Class 24-G Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kelly Vermillion, 47th Medical Group commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Les Largaespada, 47th Flying Training Wing command chief, right, present Senior Airman Jair Munoz, Airman Leadership School Class 25-A class lead, his graduation certificate during the ALS Class 25-A graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, and written and oral communication skills. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)