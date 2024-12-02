ALS Class 25-A Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-A graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024. One of the purposes of the Honor Guard is to present the National Colors during official ceremonies. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)