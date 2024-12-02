Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Class 25-A Graduation

    ALS Class 24-G Graduation

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kelly Vermillion, 47th Medical Group commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 25-A at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Dec. 12.
    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Hayley Addison, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Jennifer Hong, 17th Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman Bryan Soto, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Senior Airman Jaclyn Troiano, 17th Communications Squadron
    Senior Airman Everette Latson, 315th Training Squadron
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    Senior Airman Shelby Elton, 47th Force Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Anthony Harsh, 47th Operational Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Tyler Lee, 47th Operational Support Squadron
    Senior Airman Jair Munoz, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Senior Airman Tristen Richards, 47th Security Forces Squadron
    Fort Wayne
    Senior Airman Kolby David, 122nd Civil Engineer Squadron

