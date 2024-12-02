ALS Class 25-A Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 25-A at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Dec. 12.

ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

Congratulations to the graduates!

Goodfellow Air Force Base

Senior Airman Hayley Addison, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Jennifer Hong, 17th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Bryan Soto, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Jaclyn Troiano, 17th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Everette Latson, 315th Training Squadron

Laughlin Air Force Base

Senior Airman Shelby Elton, 47th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Anthony Harsh, 47th Operational Support Squadron

Senior Airman Tyler Lee, 47th Operational Support Squadron

Senior Airman Jair Munoz, 47th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Tristen Richards, 47th Security Forces Squadron

Fort Wayne

Senior Airman Kolby David, 122nd Civil Engineer Squadron

