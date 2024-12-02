Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Brye, 17th Communications Squadron first sergeant, hands the “L” to Senior Airman Jair Munoz, Airman Leadership School Class 25-A class lead, during the ALS Class 25-A graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024. Every ALS class plays a volleyball game with the first sergeants and the winning team presents the “L” to the losing team at graduation. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)