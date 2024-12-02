U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alex Brye, 17th Communications Squadron first sergeant, hands the “L” to Senior Airman Jair Munoz, Airman Leadership School Class 25-A class lead, during the ALS Class 25-A graduation at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024. Every ALS class plays a volleyball game with the first sergeants and the winning team presents the “L” to the losing team at graduation. (U.S.Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8802383
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-SA938-1104
|Resolution:
|4994x3323
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 25-A Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.