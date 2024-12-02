Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District attend the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 graduation on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Many senior leaders were in attendance providing words of wisdom about being a leader and how each graduate eludes those characteristics. Col. Jeremiah Howell, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, remarks, “Leader development is the most important thing that we do.”

(U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)