Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

Photo By Monique Freemon | Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, who has been with the district for 10 years accepts his certificate for completing the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He describes the program as being "a lighthouse" to guide him in his leadership journey. Daniel Foltz, Deputy Chief of Programs & Project Management, USACE-FED, presents Ji with his certificate. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District recognized three employees for completing the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 Dec. 5, 2024, in a virtual ceremony. The class included 10 people from across USACE Pacific Ocean Division.



ULDP aims to cultivate leadership at all levels within USACE “regardless of their formal position or role in their organization, to develop their leadership potential, knowledge and skills.”



Col. Jeremiah Willis, USACE FED commander, remarked that the program is an “effective” opportunity for district employees “to take the initiative with their own leader development.” The program embraces the leadership journey and for the individual to see their true potential.



Christopher Carson, project manager, emphasized the need to capitalize off the opportunity to development one’s leadership skills and take “charge of your own destiny.

“A Lighthouse”



FED’s graduates include Carson, whose portfolio encompasses major projects on Osan Air Force Base; Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction, who has been with the district for 10 years; and Minjae “MJ” Park, Chief of Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering Branch, who joined USACE three years ago.



Carson participated because of his deep committed to personal and professional growth. He spoke of “striving each day to become a better team member, leader and individual” while refining his leadership skills.



Ji enrolled in the program to acquire “more insight and a strategic approach to become a better leader” as he was promoted from first- and third-line supervisor positions. Park participated in the program to “gain tools and strategies to effectively manage my branch.” He believes leadership should be earned and that this program was “a step toward strengthening my leadership capabilities.”



Currently, there are four levels in the program. Level 3 – which Carson, Ji and Park matriculated from – hones in on developing leadership at the regional-level while segueing into the national-level across two years. Students can select a mentor to guide them throughout the course’s process as well as shadow them at regional forums.



Ji described the program as “a lighthouse” to assist him on a path to enhancing his leadership skills. Level 3 taught him leadership exposed him to “theoretical” approaches and skills. One instructor made a “valuable suggestion” that he is applying in his current position.



Additionally, participants attended a Capitol Hill workshop in Washington, D.C. and participating in three leadership seminars. Carson stated the cohort met two senators during their visit.



Ji expressed the Capitol Hill visit was “the most valuable experience in the program.” Traveling to Washington, D.C. broaden his purview to understand leadership at the macro-level.



“The program provided me with the insights and tools to understand what kind of leaders USACE values,” Park said.



“Leadership is Absolutely Decisive”

A valuable lesson Carson discovered during his 18-moth training was humility. He kept notebooks filled with “leadership stories, anecdotes, and insights” from levels two and three. They are a reminder of “reflection and growth.” Carson sees humility as “the willingness to acknowledge what you don’t know and to seek input from others.”

Humility, empathy and empowerment guides Carson in his current leadership positions.



However, he addressed how there needs to be balance between humility and confidence to exude “project assurance while fostering collaboration.” Carson tailors his leadership style or “adjust fire” based on the needs of the team.



“I’ve learned that overplaying any strength can sometimes become a liability. Specifically, humility can be misinterpreted as a lack of confidence, which might undermine trust in decision-making,” he said.

During the commencement, many USACE leaders provided insight into cultivating leaders. ULDP is a long-term investment into the enterprise to emphasize more than completing projects, but also interaction, comradery, networking and active listening.



“It was not really about the product, it was about what you learned doing the project,” said Mr. Jose Sanchez, POD Director of Regional Business.



Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, POD commander, spoke about the anatomy of a leader and the idea that empathy is the cornerstone to being a leader.



“Empathy can be a powerful tool to understand context,” he said.



His spoke about his experiences with professional military education and development courses that “create[ed] a fantastic sense of empathy for those I worked with, those I worked for, and our stakeholders.” He elaborated by stating empathy is understanding leadership is decisive.



“Because whether it in business or on the battlefield leadership is absolutely decisive,” Goetz said. “You can be well trained, and you can be well-equipped, but if you are poorly led, you will fail 100% of the time.”



The Next Steps

Willis emphasized “leader development is the most important thing that we do” and that the graduates must “mentor the next generation of leaders.” Level 3 participants are encouraged to select mentors to guide them through the program, they are also emplaced into the mentor role and encourage potential candidates to enroll in the program, continuing the investment in USACE’s future.



“It’s this investment in you that is the difference between a good USACE and a great USACE,” Goetz said.



Each participant is applying the skills learned in ULDP Level 3 in their current position. It has allowed Park to lead his branch “more effectively, fostering collaboration and setting a clear vision.” Park said.



As for Ji, he is still exploring enrolling in Level 4. The training expanded his purview about the meaning of leadership from practical to more philosophical. Overtime, as he finds his own path in leadership, he will consider enrolling in the next level.



“Be Proactive”

ULDP 3 takes an estimated 335 hours of work effort and estimated 160 hours of personal time to complete. Carson found himself “fortunate to learn from exceptional leaders and collaborate with peers whose intelligence and insight have been both inspiring and transformative.”



For Park, he suggested future participants to “be proactive,” ask plenty of questions and “engage with the instructors and your peers; and focus on understanding others’ perspectives through effective communication.”



As mentioned, mentorship is vital for the ULDP program to succeed. Ji recounted multiple scenarios instructors provided to understand the extent of being in a senior level position within USACE.



“There are so many various situations and none of them are identical. Don’t try to find exact answer. Try to improve the ability to understand and apply,” Ji suggested for those who want to participate in the program.



Visit ULDP’s website for more information about the program.