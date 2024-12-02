Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Minjae “MJ” Park (top right), Chief of Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, virtually attends the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 graduation on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He finds the ULDP course insightful has interests in continuing his education in the program. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)