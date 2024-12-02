Minjae “MJ” Park (top right), Chief of Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, virtually attends the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 graduation on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He finds the ULDP course insightful has interests in continuing his education in the program. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8801742
|VIRIN:
|241205-D-CQ138-9216
|Resolution:
|4236x3648
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
No keywords found.