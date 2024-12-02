Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 1 of 6]

    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Christopher Carson, project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, whose portfolio encompasses major projects on Osan Air Force Base, accepts his certificate for completing the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Daniel Foltz, Deputy Chief of Programs & Project Management, USACE-FED, presents Ji with his certificate. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8801739
    VIRIN: 241205-D-CQ138-9072
    Resolution: 2758x1839
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

