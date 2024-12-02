Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, who has been with the district for 10 years accepts his certificate for completing the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He describes the program as being “a lighthouse” to guide him in his leadership journey. Daniel Foltz, Deputy Chief of Programs & Project Management, USACE-FED, presents Ji with his certificate. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8801744
    VIRIN: 241205-D-CQ138-6971
    Resolution: 4392x3096
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download