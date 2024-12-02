Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, who has been with the district for 10 years accepts his certificate for completing the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He describes the program as being “a lighthouse” to guide him in his leadership journey. Daniel Foltz, Deputy Chief of Programs & Project Management, USACE-FED, presents Ji with his certificate. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)