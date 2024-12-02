Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, who has been with the district for 10 years accepts his certificate for completing the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 on Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He describes the program as being “a lighthouse” to guide him in his leadership journey. Daniel Foltz, Deputy Chief of Programs & Project Management, USACE-FED, presents Ji with his certificate. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 19:37
|Photo ID:
|8801744
|VIRIN:
|241205-D-CQ138-6971
|Resolution:
|4392x3096
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
