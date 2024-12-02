Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sang Na, Civil Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, accepts Minjae “MJ” Park’s certificate on his behalf; while Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction; and Christopher Carson, project manager, accepts their completion certifications at the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 graduation held Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. ULDP’s aim is to cultivate leadership at every level within USACE to benefit the organizations and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)