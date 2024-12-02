Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 2 of 6]

    Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Sang Na, Civil Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, accepts Minjae “MJ” Park’s certificate on his behalf; while Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction; and Christopher Carson, project manager, accepts their completion certifications at the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 graduation held Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. ULDP’s aim is to cultivate leadership at every level within USACE to benefit the organizations and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 19:37
    VIRIN: 241205-D-CQ138-2808
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

