Sang Na, Civil Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, accepts Minjae “MJ” Park’s certificate on his behalf; while Seung Ji, Deputy Chief of Construction; and Christopher Carson, project manager, accepts their completion certifications at the USACE Leadership Development Program (ULDP) Level 3 graduation held Dec. 5, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. ULDP’s aim is to cultivate leadership at every level within USACE to benefit the organizations and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Kyong Il Yo)
|12.04.2024
|12.15.2024 19:37
|8801740
|241205-D-CQ138-2808
|3734x2489
|2.06 MB
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|3
|0
This work, Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building leaders: Three USACE Far East District employees graduate leadership program
