241214-N-SK738-1032 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2024) Information Systems Technician Seaman Damean Pare, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), reads a book in the ship’s library, Dec. 14, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pierce Luck)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8801530
|VIRIN:
|241214-N-SK738-1032
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.